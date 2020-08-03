2 utility workers die after striking buried electrical line

PELLA, Iowa (AP) — Two workers installing internet cables in Pella, Iowa, died after striking an underground, high-voltage electrical cable.
Pella Police Lt. Paul Haase said the workers died Saturday morning after striking the electrical line. Haase said residents nearby reported hearing a loud boom at the time.
A third worker for Excel Utility Contractors suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
The crew was installing internet cables for Pella Fiber.
Haase said 35-year-old Genis Urgell Rueda and 20-year-old Nelson Joani Figueroa died. They were both from Richmond, Virginia.
People who lived near where the electrical line was struck were evacuated for about an hour.
