2 students hurt in welding accident at Davenport college

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Two students have been taken to a hospital for treatment after a welding accident at a community college facility in Davenport.
An Eastern Iowa Community Colleges spokesman says one student was injured Tuesday at the Blong Technology Center when a spark flew into her clothing and burned her.
The second student was burned when he tried to help her. Their names and the extent of their injuries have not been released.
