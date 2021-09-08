2 seriously injured following boat crash on Mississippi River in Iowa

SABULA, Iowa (KCAU) — Two people were seriously injured after a boat crash on the Mississippi River, Iowa DNR officials said.

According to a release, Iowa DNR Conservation Officers responded to a boat crash on the Mississippi River on Sunday morning. The crash happened around 10:30am, north of Sabula near river mile marker 542, when one vessel failed to maintain proper following distance, hitting and ramping the vessel in front.

Two people suffered serious injuries. A man was taken to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, and a woman was airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois.

All safety equipment was properly in place on both vessels. Passengers were wearing flotation devices during the crash and alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources assisted the Iowa DNR with the investigation.