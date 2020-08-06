2 people killed in motorcycle crash in Davenport identified

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police in Davenport have identified two people killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

The Quad-City Times reports that 46-year-old Marvin Cobler, who was driving the motorcycle, and his passenger, 32-year-old Sarah Robertson, died from their injuries in the Saturday afternoon crash.

Both were from Davenport. Police say the crash happened when a Jeep turned in front of the motorcycle around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Robertson died Saturday night at an area hospital. Coble died Sunday at an Iowa City hospital.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss