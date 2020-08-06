2 people killed in motorcycle crash in Davenport identified

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police in Davenport have identified two people killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

The Quad-City Times reports that 46-year-old Marvin Cobler, who was driving the motorcycle, and his passenger, 32-year-old Sarah Robertson, died from their injuries in the Saturday afternoon crash.

Both were from Davenport. Police say the crash happened when a Jeep turned in front of the motorcycle around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Robertson died Saturday night at an area hospital. Coble died Sunday at an Iowa City hospital.

