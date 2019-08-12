2 onboard small plane unhurt when it goes down in an Iowa cornfield

MARION, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two people were not injured when their plane went down in a cornfield in eastern Iowa’s Linn County.

Deputies were sent to the area on Saturday afternoon after receiving a report that the plane was down about a mile east of Iowa Highway 13, around a mile south of the Marion Airport. They couldn’t find the plane.

A drone was used to spot the aircraft Sunday.

Authorities say pilot Bonnie Roth and student pilot Steph Draher were not hurt.

The incident is being investigated.

