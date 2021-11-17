2 Minnesotans charged with attempted murder in Fort Dodge stabbing

Marcus Western and Sharon Morara, suspects in Fort Dodge stabbing on Nov. 2, 2021. (WHO 13)

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) – Two people have been arrested in Minnesota in connection with a stabbing that critically injured a Fort Dodge woman earlier this month.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of November 2 at a residence in the 2400 block of 12th Ave. South, according to the Fort Dodge Police Department. Officers were dispatched there after a friend called 911, saying they’d received a text message from the resident that someone was in the home and to call police.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds and she was transported to a Des Moines hospital in critical condition by air ambulance.

The investigation led officers to determine the suspects in the case had ties to the Minneapolis, Minnesota area and they worked with local police to find them.

Twenty-two-year-old Marcus Western was arrested on Nov. 4 in the case and the following day 19-year-old Sharon Morea of Brooklyn Center was taken into custody. Both are charged with attempted murder and first-degree burglary.

Morea was transported to the Webster County Jail on Tuesday and Western is still awaiting extradition.