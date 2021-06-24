2 men sentenced to life in prison for death of Lincoln woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A judge sentenced two men to life in prison for killing a 36-year-old Lincoln woman with her children nearby during a failed robbery.

Tawhyne Patterson Sr. and Damon Williams were sentenced Thursday for the death of Jessica Brandon on July 31, 2018. They were convicted in February of murder, two counts of attempted robbery and a firearms conspiracy.

Prosecutors said the two suspects and another man broke into Brandon’s home to steal marijuana and money.

Authorities said they tied up three children and Brandon’s mother. Patterson shot Brandon, mother of two of the children, after encountering her in a stairwell.