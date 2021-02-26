2 men convicted of Lincoln woman’s murder during robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted two Lincoln men of murder and other counts in the 2018 fatal shooting of a woman in the presence of her children during a home-invasion robbery.

Federal prosecutors say Tawhyne Patterson Sr. and Damon Williams were found guilty Friday of murder while using a firearm during a violent crime and several other counts. Prosecutors showed that Patterson and Williams were part of a crew that targeted a Lincoln home to rob in July 2018.

Authorities say the robbers zip-tied three children in the home and that one of the robbers shot Jessica Brandon, mother of two of the children. Both men face up to life in prison when they’re sentenced on May 21.