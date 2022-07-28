BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – Two people died in northeast Iowa Wednesday night after the minivan they were in collided with a train.

The incident happened near the intersection of Packard Avenue and Pioneer Place around 9:29 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP). The location is eight miles northwest of Clarksville.

The report said the minivan was traveling southbound on Packard Ave. when it collided with a train car. Two people inside the van died. The ISP has not released their names.

The investigation into the accident continues.