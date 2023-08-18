DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — Two people died in a fiery semi crash Thursday night on I-80 near De Soto.

It happened around 11:25 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of traffic, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

A semi was traveling east when it left the road and struck the concrete barrier, causing the vehicle to jackknife and the fuel tank to rupture. The semi caught fire and both occupants were trapped inside.

The ISP says both people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.