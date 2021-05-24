2 killed in fiery crash in Iowa, police identify victims

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department has identified the two victims of a Sunday afternoon crash on 12th Street as Moises Ruiz, 20, and Tatiana Munguia, 22, both of Des Moines.

The crash happened around 1:17 p.m. on Sunday, following a traffic stop, according to authorities. A Polk County Sheriff’s deputy had pulled a red Dodge Charger over for driving 85 mph in a 45 mph zone in the 4300 block of Morningside Drive. When the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver sped off – heading south on 12th Street.

The deputy lost sight of the car, but a passerby alerted him that the car had crashed at 12th Street and Oak Park Avenue, a ‘T-intersection’. Video from a neighbor shows the car sitting at the bottom of a deep ditch, engulfed in flames. Police say Ruiz was the driver of the Charger.

Their investigation into the crash is ongoing.