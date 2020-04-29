2 killed, 5 hurt in minivan crash at Iowa field entrance

JAMAICA, Iowa (KCCI-TV/AP) — Authorities say two people are dead and five others are hurt after a young driver crashed a minivan at an Iowa field entrance.
Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said the crash happened around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday after the driver lost control of the Toyota Sienna in the community of Jamaica.
KCCI reports that the injuries range from serious to life-threatening and that names will be withheld until all family is notified.
The driver was described as a minor. The crash is under investigation.
Latest Stories
- South Dakota confirms 60 more cases of COVID-19, one additional death
- Watch Live: Governor Reynolds holds press conference on latest COVID-19 details
- Iowa confirms additional 467 COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths
- 52 who worked or voted in Wisconsin election have COVID-19
- Run, Walk & Roll fundraiser in Sheldon moves digital