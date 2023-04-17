DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Two Des Moines bar owners are pleading guilty in a stalking case.

Steven McFadden is facing charges for allegedly stalking a woman with a GPS tracker, for which he was arrested in January. He is the owner of Tipsy Crow and Grumpy Goat bars.

Edwin Allen is accused of being McFadden’s accomplice. He owns the bar Zora.

The two entered pleas on Friday.

McFadden is pleading guilty to the unauthorized use of a GPS device. In court documents, he admitted to placing a GPS device in a woman’s car.

Prosecutors are recommending a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for sentencing. The judge is not required to follow those recommendations.

Allen is pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.

Sentencing is set for May 1st.