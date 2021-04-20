2 Iowa men sentenced to prison for robbery, deadly shootout

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa men convicted for their roles in a violent 2018 home-invasion robbery followed by a shootout with police have been sentenced to decades in prison.

The Ottumwa Courier reports that Michael Bibby, age 35, was sentenced Monday to up to 60 years in prison.

He was convicted earlier this month of trying to kill former police chief Tom McAndrew, as well as assault, robbery, burglary and willful injury causing serious injury.

An accomplice, Dalton Cook, age 26, was also sentenced Monday to 35 years.

Police say the Ottumwa men were among three men who broke into an Ottumwa home on Aug. 3, 2018, shot and injured a man in front of the home, and later engaged police in a shootout that killed alleged accomplice David Roy White, of Fairfield.