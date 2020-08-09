MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa men are facing several charges after authorities say they tried to crash a vehicle into the Muscatine police headquarters.
Muscatine Police said the two Muscatine men were arrested early Sunday after their vehicle became stuck on a brick planter outside the Muscatine Public Safety Building.
The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday. No one was injured.
Police said 24-year-old Gilberto Daniel Castillo III and 21-year-old Marc Anthony Castillo were both arrested on suspicion of terrorism second-degree criminal mischief.
The 24-year-old was also charged with drunken driving, and the 21-year-old was charged with public intoxication.
Latest Stories
- Judge rejects pharmacy chains’ bid to toss opioid suits
- S. Korean doctors strike over med school plan amid pandemic
- Police close Lincoln bowling alley for violating mask rule
- Lincoln bowling alley owner vows to fight city virus mandate
- 2 Iowa men charged after trying to crash into police building