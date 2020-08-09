2 Iowa men charged after trying to crash into police building

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa men are facing several charges after authorities say they tried to crash a vehicle into the Muscatine police headquarters.

Muscatine Police said the two Muscatine men were arrested early Sunday after their vehicle became stuck on a brick planter outside the Muscatine Public Safety Building.

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday. No one was injured.

Police said 24-year-old Gilberto Daniel Castillo III and 21-year-old Marc Anthony Castillo were both arrested on suspicion of terrorism second-degree criminal mischief.

The 24-year-old was also charged with drunken driving, and the 21-year-old was charged with public intoxication.

