DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — Two juveniles were killed and another seriously injured when their car lost control on a snow-covered highway and was hit by a semi.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Highway 141 and Diagonal Road just outside of Perry, Iowa. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the juveniles were in a 2007 Toyota Camry heading eastbound on Highway 141 when the car lost control on the snow-covered road and spun into the westbound lanes of traffic. An oncoming semi driven by an Illinois man hit the Camry on the passenger side.

One juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Another was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead. The third juvenile remains hospitalized.

The Iowa State Patrol is not releasing the children’s names at this time.