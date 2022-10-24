WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (WHO) — Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Webster City over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Superior Street just before midnight Saturday on a report of an assault, according to the Webster City Police Department. When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds.

After interviewing others who were present at the location, police said no one was able to identify the suspects.

Paramedics took the two male victims to Van Diest Medical Center and they were transported to a hospital in Des Moines for more treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone who might have information about the incident or may have cameras in the area where it happened, to contact them at 515-832-9166.