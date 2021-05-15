2 injured after car crashes off bridge in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — Two people had to be rescued from a car that crashed off a bridge in Polk County Friday evening.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the car lost control and crashed into a guard rail on a bridge at 6600 NE Berwick Drive, southeast of Ankeny.

The car took a nosedive to the ground below, and the passenger was impaled through the torso by one of the wooden guard rails. Firefighters had to cut the roof off the car to make the rescue.

Lt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the injured passenger was conscious and alert throughout most of the incident and remains hospitalized in critical condition. The driver walked away with minor injuries.

The names of the two people involved haven’t been released. The crash remains under investigation.