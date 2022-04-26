DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted two men of murder for shooting three Iowa teenagers at point-blank range while stealing their video game console and cellphones.

The Des Moines Register reported that Daishawn Gills, 23, was found guilty on Monday of first-degree murder and robbery counts, while Emmanuel Totaye Jr., 21, was found guilty of second-degree murder and robbery counts.

A third man, Leontreal Jones, 18, is expected to plead guilty on Thursday to two robbery charges in a deal with prosecutors in which he testified against Gills and Totaye, saying they carried out the January 2020 shooting deaths of DeVonte Swanks, 19, and his brother, Malachi Swanks, 16, as well as the brothers’ friend, Thayne Wright, 15.