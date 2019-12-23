2 flown to Minnesota hospital after Iowa snowmobile crashes

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa (AP) – Two people were flown to a Minnesota hospital for treatment after they were injured in a north-central Iowa snowmobile accident.

Authorities say 26-year-old Damian Lapoint was driving the snowmobile early Sunday morning when it struck a creek bed northwest of St. Ansgar.

He and his passenger, 20-year-old Briar Buechelle, were thrown off the vehicle.

The two Northwood residents were flown to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. 

