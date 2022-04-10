CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WHO) — Two people were killed and another ten were injured in a shooting at a Cedar Rapids night club early Sunday morning, police said.

It happened at 1:27 a.m. at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids. According to a news release, officers were on patrol in the area at the time and responded to the scene immediately where they found multiple gunshot victims. Two people have died from their injuries and ten more are hospitalized with injuries, police said.

Police have not made any arrests, but are interviewing witnesses. They said there is no current threat to the public.

Anyone who was at Taboo Nightclub or has information about the shooting is asked to call Cedar Rapids Police at 319-286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463.