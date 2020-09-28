2 dead, 10 injured after shooting inside club in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Waterloo police say two people died of their injuries and another 10 were hurt when at least two people began shooting at each other inside a private club.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported that police said Monday that the second person to die at a hospital this weekend was a woman from outside Waterloo. A 22-year-old Waterloo man also died at a hospital after being shot.

No arrests have yet been made.

Police said the shooting occurred about 3:15 a.m. Saturday. Authorities estimated that about 100 people were at the club when gunfire erupted inside following a confrontation.