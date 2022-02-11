DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCAU) — A joint operation by multiple law enforcement agencies resulted in multiple arrests tied to a prostitution ring in northeastern Iowa, officials say.

On February 8 and 9, the Dubuque Police Department, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa State Patrol conducted a joint operation targeting human trafficking and prostitution in the Dubuque area, a release states.

Investigators posted ads online and undercover officers arranged to meet with suspects that responded to their ad listings.

The following individuals had charges filed on February 8:

Jordan Watkins, 38, of Bellevue, Iowa – Prostitution

Timothy Griffin, 32, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin – Prostituion, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probatation violation arrest warrant

Craig Mason, 57, of Stoughton, Wisconsin – Prostitution

Vincent Hanson, 59, of Dubuque, Iowa – Prostitution

Timothy McAndrews, 57, of Dubuque, Iowa – Prostitution

Josua Vondran, 40, of Epworth, Iowa – Prostitution

The following individuals had charges filed on February 9:

Kevin Bockenstedt, 41, of Sherril, Iowa – Prostitution

Ryan Besler, 21 of Farley, Iowa – Prostitution and interference with official acts

Timothy Murphy, 55, of Peosta, Iowa – Prostitution

Kevin Stanton, 63, of Cub City, Wisconsin – Prostitution

Randy Wedewer, 60, of Epworth, Iowa – Prostitution

Prostitution is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years of imprisonment.

Consequences for other charges are as follows: Possession of a controlled substance is a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to one year of imprisonment, possession of drug paraphernalia is a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail, and interference with official acts is a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible.