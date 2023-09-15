DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Two people are facing charges after two dogs were found to be underweight, one of them severely emaciated, at an apartment in August.

According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, one of the dogs, Margot, was found tied to a doorknob. She was emaciated, and so weak she was barely able to stand, the ARL said.

Both dogs were taken to the ARL to receive immediate treatment. Both dogs were put on special feeding programs to help them regain weight safely. Margot was also dehydrated and had pressure sores on her hips and legs.

Photo of Margot courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Photo of Margot courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Devin Luckett, 26, and Zarah Luckett, 20, were both charged with animal neglect with serious injury or death and animal neglect – no injury/serious injury or death. Both have been released from the Polk County Jail and are scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 6.