DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Police have made two arrests, and say more are possible after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted by several men Saturday into Sunday.

Officers responded to a home in the 2600 block of SE 18th Street shortly after 3:00 a.m. Sunday. They were called to investigate a report of a woman crying inside a garage, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The woman told officers that she had been sexually assaulted by several men inside the home. Police secured the scene and detectives with expertise in handling sexual abuse cases were called in.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old Ever Cruz Castaneda and 38-year-old Osvin Casosola Cordon. They have each been charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

The criminal complaint filed for Cruz Castaneda said the alleged victim was at the home and became highly intoxicated. She was lying in a bed in one of the bedrooms when she said multiple males came into the room and had sex with her against her will.

According to the complaint, Cruz Castaneda told investigators that three other males entered the room before him, and he believed they all had sex with the woman before him. The document also said, “Cruz Castaneda stated it was known by all the males that [redacted] was too intoxicated to be aware of what was going on, and they agreed to have sex with her anyway.”

The investigation into the alleged assault is ongoing and police said more arrests are possible.