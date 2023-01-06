DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony.

Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The mother told police she noticed two individuals, later identified as Potter and Ross, hanging around the office entrance and went to ask if they needed anything.

After she had opened the door, Potter and Ross grabbed her child by the arm and tried to run out of the Skywalk, police said. The mother was able to fight them off and scare them away. No one was hurt in the incident.

The mother reported the attempted abduction to security and the police. A security guard followed Potter and Ross throughout the Skywalk system until they were arrested by officers with the Des Moines Police Department.

Police said there is no relationship between the victims, and Potter and Ross.

Potter and Ross are being held in the Polk County Jail on $50,000 cash only bonds. Both are expected to appear in court for preliminary hearings on January 13.