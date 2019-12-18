CLIVE, Iowa (AP) – A $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket has been sold in central Iowa.
The Iowa Lottery said Wednesday the ticket for Tuesday’s drawing was bought at a Casey’s store in Eldora. It matched the first five numbers drawn but missed on the jackpot.
The $372 million jackpot was won by someone who purchased a ticket in Ohio.
Prizes of $1 million or more must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.
Latest Stories
- $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in central Iowa city of Clive
- Judge OKs nearly $25 billion for PG&E fire victims, insurers
- NTSB prelim report: South Dakota plane crash reached peak altitude of 460 feet
- Special Digital Edition: KCAU 9 News at 11:30 a.m.
- Westerville baby breaks the internet with mean mugging newborn photos