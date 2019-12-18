$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in central Iowa city of Clive

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) – A $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket has been sold in central Iowa.

The Iowa Lottery said Wednesday the ticket for Tuesday’s drawing was bought at a Casey’s store in Eldora. It matched the first five numbers drawn but missed on the jackpot.

The $372 million jackpot was won by someone who purchased a ticket in Ohio.

Prizes of $1 million or more must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

