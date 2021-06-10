$1M Mega Millions prize won in northeast Iowa

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — Two tickets sold in Iowa were a number away from Tuesday’s Mega Million jackpot, but one ticket still won a $1 million prize while another won a $30,000 prize.

According to the Iowa Lottery, the $1 million ticket was sold at a convenience store in Harpers Ferry and is the third largest lottery prize won in Iowa. The ticket was just within one number of having a share in Tuesday’s $56 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missing the Mega Ball. The ticket was just two in the country that won a $1 million prize in the drawing, with the other being sold in West Virginia.

The $30,000 prize was sold at a gas station in Wayland. The ticket initially won a $10,000 prize by matching four white balls and the Mega Ball, but the ticket purchaser added the Megaplier option, multiplying their winnings.

The names of the winners have not been released yet. The $1 million prize must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive, while the $30,000 prize can be claimed at any of the lottery’s offices.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 9-22-39-41-54 and Mega Ball 19. The Megaplier was 3. Tuesday’s jackpot was won in Illinois