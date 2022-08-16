DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — The 185th Air Refueling Wing participated in the flyover at the MLB game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday.

The Iowa Air National Guard partnered with the Ohio Air National Guard as the 185th’s KC-135 Stratotanker flew with two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 180th Fighter Wing during the second ever Major League Baseball Field of Dreams game.

The three aircraft flew over as the national anthem was being sung before the first pitch as the Chicago Cubs played against the Cincinnati Reds.

185th ARW Aircraft Commander Lt. Col. Pete Goeken said it was an honor to display the capabilities of the 185th and the Air Force in general.

“It was fun and rewarding to show the general public that there is a reason we are the best Air Force in the world,” Goeken added

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon of the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing flies behind a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in a flyover at the Field of Dreams Games at Dyersville, Iowa, Aug. 11, 2022. Prior to the flyover, the F-16 received fuel from the KC-135 in an aerial refueling. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Tylon Chapman)

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon of the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing flies over Iowa Aug. 11, 2022. The F-16 was on its way to the Field of Dreams Major League Baseball game to perform a flyover during the playing of the US National Anthem. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Tylon Chapman)

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon of the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing flies up to the refueling boom of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing over Iowa, Aug. 11, 2022. The F-16 and KC-135 were on their way to the Field of Dreams Major League Baseball game to perform a flyover during the playing of the US National Anthem. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Tylon Chapman)

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons of the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing fly behind a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing over Iowa, Aug. 11, 2022. The F-16s and KC-135 were on their way to the Field of Dreams Major League Baseball game to perform a flyover during the playing of the US National Anthem. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Tylon Chapman)

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon of the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing flies next to a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing over Iowa, Aug. 11, 2022. The F-16 and KC-135 were on their way to the Field of Dreams Major League Baseball game to perform a flyover. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Tylon Chapman)

U.S. Air National Guard Airmen of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing pose for a group photo at the Field of Dreams Major League Baseball Game at Dyersville, Iowa, Aug. 11, 2022. The Airmen pictured were involved in coordination, preparation, and flight of the KC-135 Stratotanker that flew over the baseball game. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Tylon Chapman)

U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Pete Goeken, Aircraft Commander of the U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker of the 185th Air Refueling Wing that flew over the Field of Dreams Major League Baseball game, looks out at the Field of Dreams game from the audience stands at Dyersville, Iowa, Aug. 11, 2022. The KC-135 was accompanied by two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons of the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Tylon Chapman)

Before the flyover, the KC-135 met the F-16s and provided aerial refueling before leading them over Dyersville.

There won’t be a Field of Dreams game in 2023 as the Field of Dreams complex will be under construction next year.