DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — The 185th Air Refueling Wing participated in the flyover at the MLB game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday.
The Iowa Air National Guard partnered with the Ohio Air National Guard as the 185th’s KC-135 Stratotanker flew with two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 180th Fighter Wing during the second ever Major League Baseball Field of Dreams game.
The three aircraft flew over as the national anthem was being sung before the first pitch as the Chicago Cubs played against the Cincinnati Reds.
185th ARW Aircraft Commander Lt. Col. Pete Goeken said it was an honor to display the capabilities of the 185th and the Air Force in general.
“It was fun and rewarding to show the general public that there is a reason we are the best Air Force in the world,” Goeken added
Before the flyover, the KC-135 met the F-16s and provided aerial refueling before leading them over Dyersville.
There won’t be a Field of Dreams game in 2023 as the Field of Dreams complex will be under construction next year.