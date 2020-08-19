185th ARW helps clean up eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – The airmen from the 185th’s Civil Engineering Squadron joined Army National Guard Soldiers in Cedar Rapids to clear downed trees and clean up in eastern Iowa after a storm caused widespread damage.

Members are equipped with recently acquired debris clean up packages that include items like chain saws and skid loaders as part of the Civil Engineer domestic response kits.

Senior Master Sgt. Dave Twohig with the 185th, an Iowa native who is familiar Midwest storms, said this is a unique situation.

“I’ve seen storm damage before, but I have never seen it for miles and miles, like this,” said Twohig. “There is debris strewn all over the place. This is a really tough situation for the people here.”

Twohig said the kits combined with Army heavy vehicles have allowed cleanup teams to move quickly through affected neighborhoods.

He added that groups are following guard members as they clean to reconnect power after thousands were left without it after the storm.

