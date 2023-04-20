NEWTON, Iowa — A teen wanted on a first-degree murder warrant out of Illinois was taken into custody in Newton Wednesday.

The Newton Police Department said it was given information Wednesday that 16-year-old, of Rock Island, Illinois, was residing in Newton. In addition to the murder warrant, the teen was also wanted on warrants for home invasion and aggravated battery with a firearm.

The NPD, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa DCI worked together to determine the juvenile was living on East 22nd Street in Newton. After a search warrant was obtained, NPD’s SWAT team and the Jasper County Tactical team were able to locate the juvenile and take him into custody without incident.

The juvenile is being held at the Central Iowa Detention Center in Eldora until he is extradited to Illinois.