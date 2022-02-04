DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education awarded 16 competitive planning grants on Friday to public school districts, including some in Siouxland.

The grants will be up to $10,000 each and are intended to explore the development of blending childcare and early learning programs for their respective communities, according to the release.

The Blended Early Learning in Education Foundations (BELIEF) grants are to support school districts that are working with community partners to start evidence-based, customized early childcare and preschool programs for kids under 5-years-old.

The grants can be used for training, planning, communication and outreach services, transportation costs, and substitute teachers, so team members can attend training and planning sessions.

“Introducing our children to innovative early learning opportunities will better prepare them for the transition to school while providing the support their parents need to enter and remain in the workforce,” said Reynolds, “Expanding childcare access and quality is one of my top priorities and I commend these school districts for working together with the private sector to pursue it in their communities.”

The 16 districts awarded a one-time BELIEF grant include:

Centerville Community School District

College Community School District

Davenport Community School District

Dubuque Community School District

Essex Community School District

Fort Madison Community School District

GMG Community School District

Hamburg Community School District

Keokuk Community School District

Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn Community School District

Pleasantville Community School District

Prairie City Monroe Community School District

Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Community School District

Shenandoah Community School District

Union Community School District

Woodbine Community School District

“High-quality childcare and preschool programs help our youngest learners develop learning and social-emotional competencies that prepare them for success as they continue in school,” said Director of the Iowa Department of Education Ann Lebo, “I commend these schools and their community partners for working together to grow and strengthen blended childcare and early learning opportunities to support the needs of Iowa families.”

The release indicated the Iowa Department of Education’s portion of funds received through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III or ARP ESSER) will support the BELIEF grants.

Priority was given to applicant districts that provided straightforward evidence to plan and partner with one or more private partners on a model tailored to meet the needs of their communities and youngest students when determining the grant awards, according to the release.

Applications for the second round of awards will open later this spring.