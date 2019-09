ANKENY — Joseph Taylor will be bringing not one, but four, International Chili Society Cook-off trophies back to his hometown of Beatty, Nevada.

The 15-year-old claimed four World Champion titles in the youth division over the weekend in Ankeny: Veggie, Verde, Homestyle and Traditional Red.

Joey Taylor, 15, of Beatty, NV claims all 4 catageories in Junior Division at 53rd annual @ICSchili world championship cook-off in Ankeny. 1st time anyone has won grand slam in junior division. He’s 4th generation chili cook, so I don’t think it’s a fluke. Well done Joey! pic.twitter.com/5p1xl4NweJ — Elias Johnson (@ejohnsonNEWS) September 9, 2019

Taylor has the choice for each award of a $10,000 college scholarship or $1,000 cash.