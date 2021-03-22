$15 million in CARES funds go towards Iowa broadband programs

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference in Johnston, Iowa. Iowa is planning to use millions of dollars in federal pandemic funds on a long-term plan to improve data management across state agencies, a second information technology project that may not fit the purpose of the aid. State and federal auditors this week told Iowa’s executive branch to return millions of dollars to the state’s $1.25 billion coronavirus relief fund that have been spent on new accounting and human resources software. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The State of Iowa has awarded 14 broadband providers with more than $15 million in Empower Rural Iowa broadband grants through Gov. Reynolds allocation of federal CARES funding.

The grants, totaling $15,542,302, will impact 21 Iowa counties and more than 2,800 businesses, homes, and schools.

“The COVID-19 pandemic only underscored the need for fast, reliable, and accessible broadband,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This investment goes directly to projects that are in significant broadband deserts. While [Monday’s] allocation will help improve broadband in more communities, we can do better. Iowa must have universal broadband access to compete and succeed in the 21st century, which is why I’m working with the legislature for significant funding over the next three years that will ensure access for all Iowans by 2025.”

The governor’s office said the latest grant round shows the demand for broadband grants in Iowa and speaks to the need to support and fund broadband infrastructure within the state to remain competitive in the post-COVID world.

More than 42 providers applied with applications valuing more than $41 million, which is nearly a 3:1 ratio of funds requested to funds available.

The $15 million is the remainder of the $50 million in CARES funding Gov. Reynolds designated for broadband grants from a previous round of funding.

