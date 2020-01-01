14-year-old killed in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Des Moines Police say a 14-year-old was killed early this morning in a shooting.

It happened just before 4:00 a.m. in the 1400 block of 17th Street. Officers found Josiah Woods with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide was located in the Martin Luther King Jr. Park neighborhood near King Elementary School.

Des Moines Police Department detectives are interviewing witnesses and investigative leads are being followed. They say there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is the first homicide of 2020 in Des Moines.

