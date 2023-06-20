FORT DODGE, Iowa – The name of a 14-year-old who was shot to death in Fort Dodge on Saturday has been released and police say an arrest has been made in his death.

Dakari James, of Fort Dodge, has been identified as the victim of the shooting that happened in the 1200 block of 1st Av N. around 12:17 p.m., according to the Fort Dodge Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about someone being shot and found James suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive on the scene and transported to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police have arrested Fort Dodge resident Isaac Bachman, 19, in connection with the case. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact police or provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (515) 573‐1444.