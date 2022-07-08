FORT DODGE, Iowa — A 14-year-old boy in Fort Dodge was arrested for allegedly stabbing another juvenile Thursday night.

The Fort Dodge Police Department says officers responded to a report of a fight at around 6:05 p.m. in the 400 block of North 17th Street. Witnesses told officers that someone had been stabbed a suspect had been chased into a house. Police found the 14-year-old suspect inside and took him into custody.

Police say that a group of kids planned to fight at Reynolds Park that night. When the fight began, the 14-year-old allegedly stabbed a 17-year old male. The victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Officers said due to the age of the suspect and victim, their names will not be released at this time.

The suspect was arrested and charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Going Armed with Intent, and Willful Injury Resulting in Serious Injury.

The Fort Dodge Police Department is asking anyone with information or video evidence of the area from that night to contact the department.