FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old male for allegedly being a part of a shooting that happened Wednesday night.

It happened in the area of 7th Avenue North and North 10th Street at 8:42 p.m. Officers on scene spoke with multiple witnesses who observed a male fleeing the scene on foot and had a handgun. Witnesses also stated that there were was at least one individual shooting at another person.

Officers found a male matching the witnesses’ description near the 700 block of North 10th Street. They also found a stolen gun. The 14-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with Trafficking Stolen Weapons, Reckless Use of a Firearm, Use of a Dangerous Weapon in Commission of a Crime, Providing False Identification Information and Interference with Official Acts.

Police say the shooting appeared to be targeted.