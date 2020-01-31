$13M fine proposed for podcaster behind racist robocalls

FILE – In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for then missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts hangs in the window of a local business in Brooklyn, Iowa. Regulators are proposing a nearly $13 million fine against Scott Rhodes, who they say illegally hid the origin of automated phone calls that used the slaying of Tibbetts, and election campaigns in other states to promote white nationalist and anti-Semitic messages. The Federal Communications Commission said in a news release Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, Rhodes violated the Truth in Caller ID Act, which bars the manipulation of caller ID information. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

BROOKLYN, Iowa (AP) – Regulators are proposing a nearly $13 million fine against a podcaster accused of hiding the origin of automated phone calls that used the slaying of an Iowa college student to promote white nationalist messages.

The Federal Communications Commission says Scott Rhodes violated the Truth in Caller ID Act, which bars the manipulation of caller ID information. The Associated Press was unable to reach Rhodes for comment.

Officials say Rhodes used an autodialer to make hundreds of recorded calls to Brooklyn, Iowa, numbers, citing the killing of Mollie Tibbetts.

The Mexican man charged in her death is suspected of living in the U.S. illegally.

