DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A juvenile is in custody after possible threats of violence to students and staff at Smart Intermediate School were reported to Davenport Police on Thursday.

To ensure a safe academic environment, additional Davenport Police responded to the school, coordinating with district personnel, according to a news release from Davenport Police.

Police determined there was no immediate threat to students or staff. “Because of the seriousness of the possible threat and disruption of the school and the learning environment,” a 13-year-old juvenile was arrested, charged with threats of terrorism, and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center, the release says.

“The Davenport Police Department takes all threats of violence seriously and would like to take this opportunity to highlight the importance of alerting a trusted adult such as a police officer or school administrator anytime suspicious activity is observed or heard. We encourage our community that if you see something, say something,” the release says.

Earlier, unsubstantiated threats were made at West High School.

Police remind the public they can submit an anonymous tip by downloading the P3 App or by visiting here. This incident remains under investigation. No other information was available Thursday.