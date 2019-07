DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) – A 13-ounce baby was born at Blank Children’s Hospital earlier this month.

According to a UnityPoint spokesman, the baby was born on July 11. According to the family’s GoFundMe page, the baby’s name is Jaden. He wasn’t due until November 6, but he made his entrance much earlier, weighing in at 13 ounces.

It’s been years since a baby that size was born at the Des Moines hospital. Normal birth weight is between five and eight pounds.