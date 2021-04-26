12-year-old girl killed in eastern Iowa UTV crash, officials say

SPRINGBROOK, Iowa (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in eastern Iowa say a 12-year-old girl died when the utility vehicle she was on crashed and rolled.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Sunday afternoon just outside Springbrook. The Telegraph Herald in Dubuque reports the crash happened on a farm.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that “extensive life-saving measures were attempted” to save the girl, but she died at the scene. The girl’s name has not yet been released.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the sheriff’s department are investigating the crash.