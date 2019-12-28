12 applicants will be interviewed for vacant Iowa Supreme Court seat

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – According to the Iowa Judicial Branch, a dozen applicants are slated to interview for the vacant seat on the Iowa Supreme Court in January.

After the passing of Chief Justice Mark Cady, the State Judicial Nominating Commission began accepting applications to fill the seat.

The 12 applicants will be interviewed by the Commission on January 9 at the Iowa Supreme Court.

Following the interviews, the Commission will select three finalists for the position.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will then have 30 days to appoint a new justice.