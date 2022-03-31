WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A Fort Dodge man is behind bars after law enforcement officials said he led them on a chase that spanned two counties and reached speeds of 110 miles per hour Wednesday.

The incident began after a 911 call came in at 4:14 p.m. about a male who had allegedly assaulted someone and was in possession of a firearm, according to the Webster County Sheriff’s Office. The victim said the male, later identified as 19-year-old Chipper Cisco, was in the Pleasant Valley area and driving a black Toyota Tacoma.

A Webster County deputy spotted the truck in Fort Dodge just a few minutes after the call was made and attempted to stop Cisco based on the alleged assault. Cisco refused to pull over and led deputies and officers from the Fort Dodge Police Department on a chase through Fort Dodge, rural Webster County, rural Humboldt County, and the city of Humboldt.

Stop-sticks were used just north of Fort Dodge and were able to take out the front passenger side tire, but the chase continued with Cisco heading back into Fort Dodge. After losing the tire, the truck did hit another vehicle on 5th Ave. South though officials say it was minor.

In the 2300 block of 5th Ave. South, police used a Tactical Vehicle Intervention and forced the vehicle onto the curb at 5th Ave South and South 25th Street, ending the chase.

Cisco was taken into custody without incident. He is being held in the Webster County Jail on charges of felony eluding, first-degree theft, and multiple traffic offenses. More charges are pending.