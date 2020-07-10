$100K reward offered to find person who placed noose at Facebook Data Center work site in Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa (WHO-TV) – A reward of $100,000 is being offered to help find whoever placed a noose at a work site on the Facebook Data Center campus in Altoona back in June.

Thursday, North America’s Building Trades Unions and the Central Iowa Building Trades Council announced they are partnering to offer the reward, in hopes that it will bring in tips that lead to an arrest in the case.

A Turner Construction supervisor found the noose hanging from a Waldinger Plan Lock Box at 5:50 a.m. on June 19th. Altoona police say the noose was out of public view and there were no notes or other evidence left at the scene to indicate an intended target.

A press release from the NABTU said the placement of the noose is believed to have happened on June 19th, which marks the Juneteenth holiday that celebrates the end of slavery.

“We believe in America, and no one should experience fear, workplace intimidation, or be subjected to hateful symbols of racism,” said Earl Agan, President of the Central Iowa Building Trades.

Altoona Police have been investigating the incident and released a statement the same day the initial report was taken that said, “This disturbing, offensive act will not be tolerated, and it’s upsetting to everyone involved.”

If you have information about the incident and would like to submit a tip, you can e-mail reward@nabtu.org. NABTU says all tips will be kept confidential.

Latest Stories