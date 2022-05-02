DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – The 2022 Iowa State Fair is only 100 days away and the iconic summer staple is chock full of entertainment. While the Grandstand shows have already been announced, fair officials are now revealing some of the free entertainment available to all fairgoers.
WHO 13 is excited to be one of the sponsors for the free stage at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater. Check out the list of free shows scheduled throughout the fair.
Susan Knapp Amphitheater sponsored by Prairie Meadows with media sponsor WHO 13
- August 11 Ian Munsick
- August 12 Adam Doleac
- August 13 Frank Ray
- August 14 Sammy Kershaw
- August 15 Country Gold featuring LeRoy VanDyke with T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang
- August 16 HAIRBALL
- August 17 HAIRBALL
- August 18 Wang Chung
- August 19 Levi Hummon
- August 20 Slaughter
- August 21 Casey Donahew
Anne and Bill Riley Stage sponsored by Pepsi
- August 11-12 Liliac
- August 13 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation
- August 14 Parranderos Latin Combo & Pillao Rodriguez
- August 15-20 Ron Diamond
- August 21 Anne Wilson
MidAmerican Energy Stage with Iowa Realty
- August 11 Jason Brown
- August 12 The Nadas
- August 13 Colt Ford
- August 14 Bulletboys
- August 15 Stephen Pearcy the Voice of RATT
- August 16 Spencer Crandall
- August 17 Alana Springsteen
- August 18 Resurrection- A Journey Tribute
- August 19 Chase Matthew
- August 20 Bob Dorr’s Iowa Music Revue
- August 21 Quiet Riot
Fun Forest Stage sponsored by Community Choice Credit Union
- August 11-21 Fantastick Patrick
- August 11-21 The Rubber Chicken Show with Greg Frisbee
Other Grounds Entertainment
- Chainsaw Artists Gary Keenan and TJ Jenkins – Country School area
- Red Trouser Show – Expo Hill
- Brian Sobaski’s Straw Art – Near Giant Slide
- Sandscapes – Thrill Ville Entrance on Grand
- Disc-Connected K-9’s, sponsored by Mountain Valley Spring Water – Jacobsen Building West Lawn
- Wheels of Agriculture – Near Gate 13 and Little Hands on the Farm
- Bandaloni, Strolling Piano, Robocars – Strolling
The Iowa State Fair runs August 11 – 21, 2022, and advance tickets are already available for purchase on the fair’s website. If you buy tickets ahead of time you’ll save some money. Tickets for those 12 and over are $9 ($14 at the gate) and for kids ages 6 to 11 it’s $5 ($8 at the gate).