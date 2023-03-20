IOWA — The Iowa Beef Industry Council’s annual hunt for the best burger in the state of Iowa is on. The beef producers group released the names of the ten finalists in the 2023 Iowa’s Best Burger Contest. The restaurants were nominated online and will be judged anonymously.
Here are this year’s finalists:
- Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill, Wilton
- Ben’s Burgers, Ankeny
- Birdies, Burgers & Brews, Graettinger
- Burger & Company, Spirit Lake
- Fishback & Stephenson Cider House, Fairfield
- Foodie Garage Eatery, Dubuque
- Flight Bar + Grille, Huxley
- Jeronimo’s Bar & Grill, Springbrook
- Parlor on Main, Central City
- Troy’s Bar & Grill, Earling
2022’s best burger winner was The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown.