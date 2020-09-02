10 more Iowa counties qualify for FEMA assistance program

Rod Pierce walks through a cornfield damaged in the derecho earlier this month, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, near Woodward, Iowa. Pierce is among hundreds of Iowa farmers who are still puzzling over what to do next following the Aug. 10 derecho, a storm that hit several Midwestern states but was especially devastating in Iowa as it cut west to east through the state’s midsection with winds of up to 140 mph. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved help for residents of 10 more counties that were damaged by an August windstorm.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news release Tuesday that FEMA now says individuals and business owners in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama counties can seek help through the Individual Assistance Program.

The program makes money available for costs including housing, personal property replacement and medical expenses.

Linn County, which was hardest hit by the Aug. 10 derecho, qualified for the Individual Assistance Program earlier.

