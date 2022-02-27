MADISON COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One teenager was killed and three other teens were injured in a crash in Madison County early Sunday morning that authorities said likely involved alcohol.

According to an online crash report, a 2003 GMC Sierra was speeding in the 2400 block of 195th Trail – a gravel road northeast of Winterset – when the driver lost control, went into a ditch and hit a tree.

The 17-year-old driver of the truck was killed. Three passengers – ages 15, 16 and 18 – were injured. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.

The Iowa State Patrol’s crash report reads in part: “alcohol is suspected.”

The name of the driver and the passengers in the vehicle have not been released at this time.