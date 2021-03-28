1 student dead, 1 missing after Iowa State rowing team capsizes on lake

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A dive team recovered the body of an Iowa State University student and is still searching for a missing student after members of the rowing club were involved in a boating accident in Hamilton County.

Members of the Iowa State Crew Club were practicing at Little Wall Lake when their boat capsized Sunday morning, according to Iowa State University. Three of the five students involved were rescued from the water and treated at Mary Greeley Medical Center. A dive team recovered the body of one student and is still searching for a missing student, the university said.

Little Wall Lake is located 1.5 miles south of Jewell, Iowa. The emergency call came in around 9:30 a.m., according to Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons. He said the waters were “rough” and wind speeds were around 20-25 mph when rescue crews arrived. Timmons said nearby residents had already jumped into the lake to try and save the students.

“We had some heroes in the people who live in the houses here,” said Timmons. “There were some people who took some risks that they didn’t have to take to save some lives … This could’ve been a lot worse than it’s going to be.”

The names of the students involved in the accident are not being released at this time.

The Iowa State Crew Club is recognized as a student organization. The club was formed in 2002 and has around 25-30 members, according to the group’s website.

An Iowa State spokesperson said the university is working with investigators and will provide more information when it is available.

President Wendy Wintersteen released the following statement: